Gbajabiamila re-elected into House of Reps for 6th time

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has been re-elected into the House for a sixth term.

He polled 19, 717 votes to defeat Bosun Jeje of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Surulere 1 federal constituency election held on Saturday.

Gbajabiamila, who was first elected into the lower legislative chamber in 2003, became the speaker in 2019.

In his address after the announcement of the results, the speaker thanked the members of his constituency for their overwhelming support in the election.

