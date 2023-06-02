Gbajabiamila responds to viral reports about appointment as Tinubu’s CoS

The current Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday, responded to rumours that he has been named President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s chief of staff.

Since Tinubu was declared the victor of the election on February 25, Gbajabiamila has been connected to the speakership race.

The president reportedly selected Gbajabiamila after several hours of talks and consultations, according to reports that surfaced earlier on Thursday.

Read Also: Gbajabiamila, deputy, Wase, in open face-off at plenary

Gbajabiamila who spoke to reporters shortly after a meeting with Senate President Ahmad Lawan and President Tinubu on Thursday said that people should let the system operate.

“Be patient, be patient, the system works in its own way. Let’s allow the system to work,” he responded to why his widespread appointment had not been made official amid congratulatory messages.

Asked if it would be announced before the end of the day, he said: “We’ll see, we’ll see, we’ll see. Thank you very much.”

On his part, Lawan said he was waiting for an official announcement, adding that, “If that happens, Mr president would have made a very wise decision.”

