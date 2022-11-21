News
Gbajabiamila urges Nigerian govt to harness youthful population for development
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Monday urged the Federal Government to harness the country’s youthful population for its development.
Gbajabiamila made the call at an event organized by his office in collaboration with the National Population Commission (NPC) in Abuja.
He said Nigeria has a significant youthful population that and urged the federal government to utilize this for national development.
Gbajabiamila said: “It has been sixteen years since Nigeria’s last population and housing census. Our data about our population today is mainly based on projections and estimates rather than actual census data.
“What we do know for sure is that Nigeria has a significant and growing youth bulge in our population. And we also know that whether this fact turns out to be a good thing or a tragedy for our nation depends on the policy choices we make today and the actions we take now.
“Specifically, we are here to discuss the demographic dividend, that is, the growth in an economy that accrues as a result of a change in the age structure of a country’s population. To achieve this growth, we must consider deliberate, immediate and sustained action to drive a demographic transition that makes economic growth more attainable.”
