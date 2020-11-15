Gbajabiamila urges Nigerians to continue taking COVID-19 precautions

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Sunday urged Nigerians to continue taking the necessary precautions against COVID-19.

Gbajabiamila made the call at the opening of a two-day training programme for some health workers held in Lagos.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic was still very much around and posed existential threats.

The speaker, who described as cheering news the recent announcement on the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, urged Nigerians not to stop observing the guidelines as the vaccine was not yet readily available.

He said: “We are all delighted and inspired by the news that a vaccine is at hand to bring the global nightmare to an end.

“Yet, we must recognise and continue to act in a way that we are still far from the time when the vaccine is perfect and is readily available all over the world.”

The speaker said the effects of the pandemic had been devastating to families, communities and countries.

He commended health workers all over the world for their efforts in fighting the virus and saving humanity.

Gbajabiamila said health workers in Nigeria also gave a good account of themselves in helping to fight the pandemic and curb its spread.

