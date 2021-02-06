Gbajabiamila urges Nigerians to join APC, revalidates party membership

The Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Saturday revalidated his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos.

Gbajabiamila, who undertook the exercise at his Surulere Constituency in Lagos, urged Nigerians to take advantage of the exercise to join the party.

According to him, APC is the only party committed to the delivery of democratic dividends to the citizens.

The speaker also implored the existing members of the party to participate and take advantage of the exercise to bring more people into the party.

He said: “I want to urge Nigerians to use the opportunity of the registration/re-validation exercise to join the party; APC is the number one party, APC is the party of progressives.

READ ALSO: APC registration exercise unnecessary, waste of funds – Akande

“I also urge all our party members to participate in the exercise to update their membership and take ownership of the party.

“You need to take ownership of the party, and until you have registered or have been revalidated, you are obviously not yet an authentic member of the APC.

“It was when members updated their membership of the party that they could make complaints and contribute their quotas to the progress of the party.”

Join the conversation

Opinions