Gbajabiamila wins APC Reps ticket for 6th time in Lagos

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Friday won the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket in Surulere 1 Federal Constituency for the sixth time.

He was returned unopposed in the primary election held at Akerele Primary Health Centre, Surulere.

The election began with accreditation of 30 ad-hoc delegates drawn from nine wards in the constituency at 3:08.p.m.

A representative of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr. Ganiyu Adeyinka, who supervised the election, declared Gbajabiamila the winner of the exercise.

He said the speaker polled 30 votes as the sole contestant for the ticket.

Gbajabiamila was elected into the House of Representatives in 2003

He served as the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives in the Seventh National Assembly.

He was elected the Speaker of the House in 2019.

