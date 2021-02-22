Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.

1. Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities

Ethiopian startup Gebeya has launched a new app, Gebeya Talent, through which it hopes to expand access to its network across the continent and around the globe.

The startup focuses on cultivating the untapped tech potential of African youths to prepare them for the demands of the global market.

According to review, the startup trains young people with technical skills while helping them find jobs.

Following the launch, the Gebeya Talent app is expected to provide African talent seeking their next freelance work opportunity with access to a quick and easy application process.

In addition, however, the app also deploys automatic matching, and a no-bidding process where registered users can get paid at rates that represent their capabilities and experience.

Tech Trivia

Which tech company shares name with an American inventor and engineer?

A. Nokia

B. Tesla

C. Samsung

D. Infinix

Answer: See end of post.

2. Egyptian startup Raseedi looks to help mobile users save money

Egyptian startup Raseedi has announced intent to help mobile users save money.

The startup will do this by building a large network for underbanked customers who want to communicate, save money and find easy financing without a formal credit history.

Founded 3 years ago by Ahmed Atalla and Samuel Samy, the startup has developed a mobile application that helps users make calls at the cheapest cost per minute and provides them with data driven saving tips and financing products.

The idea, which is aimed at dual SIM users, is expected to help them optimise their telecom spend via its dialler app.

Reports further noted that the dialler app uses a smart algorithm to cross-match user consumption with suitable packages on both lines, and automates calls from the cheapest SIM.

3. Small Foundation to boost sustainable innovation in Africa

A philanthropic foundation, Small Foundation, has demonstrated its commitment to boost innovation in Africa by investing in a hybrid debt facility with global investment firm Capria Ventures.

According to the foundation, the move was to advance enterprise-led economic development and foster technological innovation in the region.

Capria Ventures, which is a global investment firm, partnered with the foundation to deliver superior returns and scaled impact.

The partnership deal is expected to bring venture capital innovation and global best practices to local venture capital, private equity and innovative debt funds, managed by local investment experts.

In addition, the partnership will see to the funding of more such investors, while focusing on developing pragmatic ways to measure the impact of local partners’ investments in Africa.

Tech Trivia Answer: Nikola

Tesla (10 July 1856 – 7 January 1943) was a Serbian-American inventor, electrical engineer, mechanical engineer, and futurist who is best known for his contributions to the design of the modern alternating current (AC) electricity supply system.

Born and raised in the Austrian Empire, Tesla studied engineering and physics in the 1870s without receiving a degree, and gained practical experience in the early 1880s working in telephony and at Continental Edison in the new electric power industry.

