Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria

Tech
Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.
1. Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities
Ethiopian startup Gebeya has launched a new app, Gebeya Talent, through which it hopes to expand access to its network across the continent and around the globe.
The startup focuses on cultivating the untapped tech potential of African youths to prepare them for the demands of the global market.
According to review, the startup trains young people with technical skills while helping them find jobs.
Following the launch, the Gebeya Talent app is expected to provide African talent seeking their next freelance work opportunity with access to a quick and easy application process.
In addition, however, the app also deploys automatic matching, and a no-bidding process where registered users can get paid at rates that represent their capabilities and experience.
Tech Trivia
Which tech company shares name with an American inventor and engineer?
A. Nokia
B. Tesla
C. Samsung
D. Infinix
Answer: See end of post.
2. Egyptian startup Raseedi looks to help mobile users save money
Egyptian startup Raseedi has announced intent to help mobile users save money.
The startup will do this by building a large network for underbanked customers who want to communicate, save money and find easy financing without a formal credit history.
READ ALSO: Jeff Bezos displaces Elon Musk as world’s richest man. 2 other things and a trivia
Founded 3 years ago by Ahmed Atalla and Samuel Samy, the startup has developed a mobile application that helps users make calls at the cheapest cost per minute and provides them with data driven saving tips and financing products.
The idea, which is aimed at dual SIM users, is expected to help them optimise their telecom spend via its dialler app.
Reports further noted that the dialler app uses a smart algorithm to cross-match user consumption with suitable packages on both lines, and automates calls from the cheapest SIM.
3. Small Foundation to boost sustainable innovation in Africa
A philanthropic foundation, Small Foundation, has demonstrated its commitment to boost innovation in Africa by investing in a hybrid debt facility with global investment firm Capria Ventures.
According to the foundation, the move was to advance enterprise-led economic development and foster technological innovation in the region.
Capria Ventures, which is a global investment firm, partnered with the foundation to deliver superior returns and scaled impact.
The partnership deal is expected to bring venture capital innovation and global best practices to local venture capital, private equity and innovative debt funds, managed by local investment experts.
In addition, the partnership will see to the funding of more such investors, while focusing on developing pragmatic ways to measure the impact of local partners’ investments in Africa.
Tech Trivia Answer: Nikola
Tesla (10 July 1856 – 7 January 1943) was a Serbian-American inventor, electrical engineer, mechanical engineer, and futurist who is best known for his contributions to the design of the modern alternating current (AC) electricity supply system.
Born and raised in the Austrian Empire, Tesla studied engineering and physics in the 1870s without receiving a degree, and gained practical experience in the early 1880s working in telephony and at Continental Edison in the new electric power industry.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Napoli confirm Osimhen head injury, say no ‘conclusive result’ after tests
Serie A side Napoli have confirmed that Victor Osimhen sustained a head injury during their league game against Atalanta on...
Enyimba beat Rivers Utd on penalties, through to Confed Cup group stage
Enyimba have advanced to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after beating Rivers United in the playoffs on...
EPL: Man Utd overcome Newcastle, Man City beat Arsenal for 18th straight win
Manchester United put up a fine second-half performance in the Premier League on Sunday to beat Newcastle United 3-1 at...
Messi scores, sets club-record but Barca drop points in Cardiz draw
Lionel Messi set the record of most La Liga appearances for Barcelona as he played his 506th league game against...
Djokovic wins 18th Grand Slam title with third successive Australian Open triumph
Novak Djokovic has become an 18-time Grand Slam champion after successfully defending the Australian Open title he won in 2020...
Latest Tech News
Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Gebeya launches app to help...
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images
After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...
Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...
Jeff Bezos displaces Elon Musk as world’s richest man. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Jeff Bezos displaces rival Elon...