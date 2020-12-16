Gender based violence starts from the womb –Chimamanda Adichie

Nigerian writer and novelist, Chimamanda Adichie has pointed out that women are the major victims of gender based violence which starts from the womb.

Chimamanda bared her thoughts after she was awarded the “Africa Freedom Prize 2020” by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF) on 15 December 2020, during the digital award presentation.

While baring her thoughts on gender-based violence, she stated that before birth, most of the pregnancies terminated are “overwhelmingly female pregnancies ” and they are aborted “specifically because they are female”.

According to her, from the time they are born, baby boys are treated differently from baby girls adding that baby girls are cuddled more while the boys are taught to be tough and not cry.

“There is woman-on-woman violence and man-on-man violence but the majority of the cases of domestic violence is perpetrated on women by men,” she said.

Men, according to her also suffer because of their gender but she explained further that men are shamed for not being financially rich, showing weakness and for failing.

