Generator fumes kill seven women in Niger

The Niger State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the death of seven women from generator fumes at Rijau town, Rijau local government area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adamu Usman, told journalists in Minna that the District Head of Rijau, Alhaji Mohammed Bello, reported the incident at Rijau Divisional Police Office.

Usman said: “At about 08:15 hours on July 31, one Alhaji Mohammed Bello reported the discovery of seven bodies inside Afrash Beauty Saloon located along Bawa Rijau road.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the ladies slept and put on the generator inside the shop.

“We have successfully removed the seven corpses to General Hospital in Tunga Magaji for autopsy, while the case is under investigation.”

The police commissioner advised residents of the state to always adopt proactive measures while using generators to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property.

