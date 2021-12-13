Generator fumes kill three in Rivers hotel

Three people were found dead in a hotel at Elele Alimini, Emohua local government area of Rivers State on Monday.

Residents of the community told journalists that the incident was caused by a generator that was left running throughout the night by the hotel manager.

Unfortunately, the hotel manager was one of the three men found dead on the premises by workers on Monday morning.

READ ALSO: Generator fumes kill seven women in Niger

A member of the local vigilante group in the area, Isa Muhammad, confirmed the incident to journalists.

He said other individuals who were found unconscious after inhaling smoke from the generator at the hotel had been rushed to the hospital.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now