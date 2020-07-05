Genevieve, Regina, Obey hug the headlines. See other gists that kept the mills spinning

EBENEZER OBEY:

After being inundated with calls over reports that he had passed on, juju music icon, Ebenezer Obey, has denied claims making the rounds that he has kicked the bucket.

The rumour was refuted on Saturday when Obey appeared in a video on social media made by his son, Folarin, to douse the tension of his teeming fans by declaring that he is alive.

“I give thanks to God Almighty. I am hale and hearty. There is nothing wrong with me. God has taken the glory,” the musician also known as ‘Chief Commander’ said in the video.

BBNAIJA:

As preparations reach top gear for the 2020 edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBN), the organisers of the reality TV show are leaving no stone upturned to ensure that this year’s edition takes place without a glitch.

We gather that potential housemates who have been selected to be part of this year’s edition of the popular reality TV show are in quarantine ahead of the premiere of the fifth season of the show scheduled to start on July 19.

According to Channel Director, Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, they are making sure everything works in tandem with the “new normal” reality being occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also added that they have enough potential housemates in the event some test positive to the virus for replacement.

CHINWETALU AGU:

Veteran actor, Chiwetalu Agu has moved to defend his constituency by declaring that incidents of sexual harassment are recorded in every profession and not just in Nollywood.

The actor who was reacting to growing cases of rape allegations recorded in the movie industry said that sexual abuse happens in every profession, whether it is medicine or law.

He said that there have been stories of lecturers who demand for sex from their students in order to award them high scores stating further that such instances even occur in government circles.

GENEVIEVE NNAJI & AKIN OMOTOSHO:

These are exciting times for the Nigerian movie industry dubbed Nollywood after actress Genevieve Nnaji and filmmaker, Akin Omotosho were both invited to join Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences also known as the Oscars.

Celebrity Gist can confirm that the latest invitation is part of a bid by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences to shore up its diversity goals and dispelling the label of being a ‘white man’s club’.

According to the organisation, its 2020 invitees consist of 49% international, 45% women, and 36% underrepresented ethnic/racial.

Genevieve is in the same category with other actors including; Zendaya Coleman, Cynthia Erivo, Eva Longoria, John David Washington, Florence Pugh, and Olivia Wilde while Akin Omotosho is in the same category with other movie directors including Matt Reeves (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes), Ljubo Stefanov (Honeyland), Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Maria Tognazzi (A Five Star Life), Jorge Alí Triana (A Time to Die), Matthew Vaughn (Layer Cake), Lulu Wang (Posthumous) and a host of others.

REGINA DANIELS & NED NWOKO:

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, wife to billionaire businessman cum politician, Ned Nwoko, is now a proud mother after she gave birth to a bouncing baby boy on Monday 29th June, 2020.

We can confirm that the actress is set to berth a new reality TV show tagged, “Our Circle”.

The actress confirmed this when she posted a teaser along with a brief description of her new life documentary on Instagram to mark the birth of her first child with the first episode reported to have premiered on Tuesday June 30, 2020.

KANYE WEST:

Popular American rapper, Kanye West has announced that he would run to become president of the USA in 2020 in an apparent challenge to the incumbent leader, Donald Trump.

Kanye West and his equally famous wife Kim Kardashian West have visited Trump in the White House, made the announcement on Saturday; however, it is not yet clear if he had filed any official paperwork to partake in the forthcoming elections in the US scheduled for November 3rd.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” Kanye West wrote in a Twitter post

