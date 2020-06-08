GEORGE FLOYD: Gunman drives into protesters, shoots one

A gunman who drove into protesters in Seattle, shot one of them in the process just as the city’s mayor and police chief were wrapping up a Sunday night news conference about ongoing protests against police brutality.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, was later taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition, and the gunman was detained.

The man reportedly drove through a barricade in Seattle, ploughing into crowds of Black Lives Matter protesters. The protesters surrounded his car and tried to stop him from moving further, so he exited the car with a gun.

READ ALSO: GEORGE FLOYD: Trump’s senior aide apologises for sharing racially-charged video

Eyewitnesses claim the man headed towards a crowd of protesters in the city’s Capitol Hill district before getting out of the car, brandishing a gun on Sunday, June 7.

“He exited his car and flashed a gun,” a man tweeted with footage of the incident.

“The police say they have the man in custody and have the gun.

“They asked for anybody who is hurt to come to the barricade. A man was on the ground on 11th and Pine. He’s up now.”

The shooting occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m., near the intersection of Eleventh Avenue and Pine Street where demonstrators have gathered repeatedly in the past week to protest police killings of Black people, including George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

Join the conversation

Opinions