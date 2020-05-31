GEORGE FLOYD: Protests intensify in the US, as states activate National Guard troops

Protests have intensified across several states in the United States of America over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, who was killed by Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin.

And in a bid to quell the demonstrations which have gone wild in some cases, several states have called in National Guard troops to help quell the protests, while some states have also implemented curfews, but protesters appear undeterred.

Reports say scores of protesters in Minneapolis, Minnesota, have pledged to continue until all four officers involved in the death of George Floyd, are charged to court for the murder of the African-American.

Two members of a Reuters TV crew were shot with rubber bullets in Minneapolis shortly after a curfew as they were covering the protest.

“My security advisor and I were shot at with rubber bullets tonight. He had PRESS labeled clearly and visibly on his bulletproof vest,” one of the two reporters Julio-Cesar Chavez said in a tweet as he posted a photo of a previous moment when a police officer was aiming directly at him.

This came after, Kellie Chauvin, the wife of fired Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin who has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, filed for divorce.

According to her lawyer, Kellie Chauvin was distraught over Floyd’s death.

