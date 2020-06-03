International Latest

GEORGE FLOYD: Three other officers involved in killing now charged as Chauvin faces upgraded charges

June 3, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Keith Ellison, Minneapolis Attorney General has moved to increase charges against ex-Minneapolis Police officer, Derek Chauvin who had previously been charge with a third degree murder and second degree man slaughter in the killing of George Floyd.

According to a tweet from a US Senator, Amy Klobuchar, Chauvin would now be facing a second degree murder charge and manslaughter of the second degree.

Ellison is expected to deliver a press conference in that regard on Wednesday.

Also, other officers who were not initially charged; Tou Thao, who stood to control the gathering crowd; Thomas Lane and J.A. Kueng who assisted Chauvin in restraining Floyd will now face charges for aiding and abetting second degree murder.

Minnesota law defines a third-degree murder as one causing the death of a person “by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind,” while a murder of the second degree is defined as one that causes the death of another with intent to effect the death of that person but without premeditation.

In a statement on Twitter, Floyd’s family attorney, Benjamin Crump, stated on behalf of the family that they were gratified with the new charges.

“This is a bittersweet moment. We are deeply gratified that (Ellison) took decisive action, arresting & charging ALL the officers involved in #GeorgeFloyd’s death & upgrading the charge against Derek Chauvin to felony second-degree murder,” he wrote

Meanwhile, city wide protests are still ongoing over the killing of George Floyd.

