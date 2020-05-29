GEORGE FLOYD: Twitter accuses Trump of ‘glorifying violence’, as protesters burn down police station in Minneapolis

Social media giants, Twitter has tagged a post on its platform by President Donald Trump on the unrest in Minneapolis over the death of a black man identified as George Floyd, as ‘glorifying violence’.

However, Twitter noted on Friday that the post by Trump which violated its rules would not be removed.

Trump had earlier tweeted that the military was being sent in to the embattled midwestern city as authorities there struggle to control unrest over the death of an unarmed black man at the hands of policemen.

“When the looting starts, the shooting starts… Thank you!” Trump wrote in reference to how law enforcement would deal with the incident.

In its reply to the post by Trump, Twitter wrote; “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

Meanwhile, a police station in Minnesota went up in flames late Thursday in a third day of demonstrations as the so-called Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul seethed over the shocking police killing of a handcuffed black man.

A video of the incident showed Floyd pleading with officers, saying “I can’t breathe” before going motionless with the officer’s knee still on his neck.

The four officers involved were swiftly fired, but Floyd’s family, community leaders and residents are calling for arrests to be made.

“These officers, they need to be arrested right now, the people want justice right now,” Philonese Floyd, George’s brother, told CNN on Thursday morning.

“They need to be convicted and get the death penalty,” Philonese said.

Hundreds of protesters marched in downtown Minneapolis for a third night on Thursday, demanding justice and an end to police violence.

“Say his name. George Floyd,” protesters chanted. “I can’t breathe.”

Video shared on social media showed protesters stopping their march at one point, kneeling and raising a fist in a moment of silence.

