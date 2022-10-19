International
George Floyd’s family files $250M lawsuit against Kanye West for comments on his death
Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna Floyd has filed a $250 million lawsuit against rapper Kanye West following his recent comments on Floyd’s death.
In a news release from Witherspoon Law Group and Dixon & Dixon Attorneys at Law, Floyd’s family issued a cease-and-desist letter to West, also known as Ye’, for his comments about the 2020 death of the man at the hands of Minneapolis police that sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality.
In West’s recent appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, West made controversial statements about Floyd’s death, saying he died as a result of fentanyl use.
The American rapper and entertainment polymath made disparaging comments about the 2020 death of Floyd when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground for nearly 9½ minutes. Floyd’s murder sparked the Black Lives Matter movement and global cries against police brutality.
Read also:Kanye West to buy social media platform, Parler, in protest against Twitter
Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on Floyd’s neck as Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe. In April 2021, Chauvin was convicted of murdering Floyd.
“I watched the George Floyd documentary that Candace Owens put out,” West said during the weekend episode, which “Drink Champs” has since removed from its platforms. “They hit him with fentanyl. If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that.”
In a news release that discussed the lawsuit filed by Roxie Washington, the mother of Gianna Floyd, and lawyers said West made “false statements about George Floyd’s death to promote his brands and increase marketing value and revenue for himself, his business partners, and associates.”
The release also says that West stated “malicious falsehoods” about Floyd in order to profit from his death and the family’s trauma.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...