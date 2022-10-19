Connect with us

George Floyd’s family files $250M lawsuit against Kanye West for comments on his death

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna Floyd has filed a $250 million lawsuit against rapper Kanye West following his recent comments on Floyd’s death.

In a news release from Witherspoon Law Group and Dixon & Dixon Attorneys at Law, Floyd’s family issued a cease-and-desist letter to West, also known as Ye’, for his comments about the 2020 death of the man at the hands of Minneapolis police that sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality.

In West’s recent appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, West made controversial statements about Floyd’s death, saying he died as a result of fentanyl use.

The American rapper and entertainment polymath made disparaging comments about the 2020 death of Floyd when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground for nearly 9½ minutes. Floyd’s murder sparked the Black Lives Matter movement and global cries against police brutality.

Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on Floyd’s neck as Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe. In April 2021, Chauvin was convicted of murdering Floyd.

“I watched the George Floyd documentary that Candace Owens put out,” West said during the weekend episode, which “Drink Champs” has since removed from its platforms. “They hit him with fentanyl. If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that.”

In a news release that discussed the lawsuit filed by Roxie Washington, the mother of Gianna Floyd, and lawyers said West made “false statements about George Floyd’s death to promote his brands and increase marketing value and revenue for himself, his business partners, and associates.”

The release also says that West stated “malicious falsehoods” about Floyd in order to profit from his death and the family’s trauma.

