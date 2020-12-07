Georgia governor refuses to bow to Trump’s pressure to overturn vote

The Governor of Georgia has declared that he is not going to bow to pressure being imposed upon him by US President Donald Trump to overturn the state’s election results.

While speaking to CNN on Sunday the Lieutenant Governor of Georgia Geoff Duncan said that he and his boss, Governor Brian Kemp, are “certainly not going to move the goalposts at this point in the election”.

“I voted for President Trump, I campaigned for him and unfortunately he did not win the state of Georgia,” Duncan said. “So, yeah, you know, on January 20, Joe Biden is going to be sworn in as the 46th president. The Constitution is still in place. This is still America.”

This came a day after Trump yet again questioned the integrity of the voting system while also describing the November 3 presidential election as unfair.

Trump made the comments on Saturday while on a campaign to Georgia in his first appearance at a rally since the presidential election against Democrat rival, Joe Biden.

He told his fans to return to voting booths in January even if they thought the system was “unfair” or “rigged”. The president framed voting as “revenge” on his behalf.

