Business
Geregu Q1’24 revenue soars by 254%
One of Nigeria’s power-generating company, Geregu Power Plc, has announced a 254.37 per cent year-on-year appreciation in its revenue to N50.42bn in the first quarter of 2024 up from N14.23bn in corresponding period in 2023.
This was contained in its interim financial statement filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited recently, it revealed that the Q1 2023 revenue was N14.23bn.
The result was released a day earlier than the firm’s Deputy Chief Executive, Julius Omodayo-Owotuga, disclosed at its recent annual general meeting in Lagos.
In the period under review, Geregu Power went from a negative position in its net finance income to N133.61m on the back of a moderation in its finance costs from N3.141bn to N2.29bn as of March 2024.
Its profit increased by 307 per cent year-on-year to N14.46bn from N3.54bn in March 2023.
READ ALSO:Otedola’s Geregu budgets N40bn to acquire BPE’s power plant, faces obstacle from reps, 15 firms
At its last AGM, the shareholder of Geregu Power Plc approved a dividend of N8 per share for the 2023 financial year.
Speaking to shareholders, the Chairman of Geregu Power, Femi Otedola, said, “In light of our strong financial performance in 2023, the board proposes a dividend distribution that reflects our commitment to rewarding our shareholders. The dividend declaration is not just a distribution of profits; it is a signal of our confidence in the company’s future and our commitment to sharing our success with those who have invested in us.”
In 2023, Geregu Power recorded a 74.11 per cent increase in revenue to N82.91bn from N47.62bn in the previous year.
This was the highest revenue it has earned in the last five years.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...