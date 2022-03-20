German club, Dortmund, uses Davido’s catchphrase ‘E Choke’, singer reacts

Nigerian recording artiste David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has taken to the social media platform, Twitter to express excitement after Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund used his catchphrase ‘E Choke’ on its official Twitter account.

The Bundesliga club had shared pictures of their players on their Twitter account; with the caption, ‘E Choke’, popularly used by Davido.

Borussia Dortmund shared a picture of Erling Haaland, Marco Reus and Axel Witsel celebrating; and wrote, “E choke @davido 🇳🇬😂”

Davido who was excited with the development quoted the tweet and wrote, “clear road”.

Borussia Dortmund added, “BVB fallllll on youuuu 🎶🤣,” a popular song by the Nigerian singer.

The German club also took out time to celebrate Nigerian players that have played for the club in the past.

BVB fallllll on youuuu 🎶🤣 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 18, 2022

BVB loves Naija 💛 Sunday Oliseh x Victor Ikpeba 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/JsczaGYoXS — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 18, 2022

Dortmund has since amassed over 100,000 followers on the microblogging site, Twitter within 24 hours after the tweet was shared.

