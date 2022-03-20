Entertainment
German club, Dortmund, uses Davido’s catchphrase ‘E Choke’, singer reacts
Nigerian recording artiste David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has taken to the social media platform, Twitter to express excitement after Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund used his catchphrase ‘E Choke’ on its official Twitter account.
The Bundesliga club had shared pictures of their players on their Twitter account; with the caption, ‘E Choke’, popularly used by Davido.
Borussia Dortmund shared a picture of Erling Haaland, Marco Reus and Axel Witsel celebrating; and wrote, “E choke @davido 🇳🇬😂”
Read also: Davido to support innovative Nigerians with N20m
Davido who was excited with the development quoted the tweet and wrote, “clear road”.
Clear road https://t.co/SCouuAj8Dk
— Davido (@davido) March 18, 2022
Borussia Dortmund added, “BVB fallllll on youuuu 🎶🤣,” a popular song by the Nigerian singer.
The German club also took out time to celebrate Nigerian players that have played for the club in the past.
See the post below.
E choke @davido 🇳🇬😂 pic.twitter.com/mIMwnFDPAX
— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 18, 2022
BVB fallllll on youuuu 🎶🤣
— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 18, 2022
BVB loves Naija 💛
Sunday Oliseh x Victor Ikpeba 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/JsczaGYoXS
— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 18, 2022
Dortmund has since amassed over 100,000 followers on the microblogging site, Twitter within 24 hours after the tweet was shared.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...