German court convicts electrician for castrating men on his kitchen table

A German court has convicted a 67-year-old electrician on charges of “aggravated, dangerous and simple assault” for castrating several men by removing their testicles at their request, causing one person to die in the process.

A DPA report says that a Munich regional court sentenced the man, whose name wasn’t released, to eight years and six months in prison on Tuesday, after he had initially been charged with murder by omission, though the prosecutors later dropped that charge.

The defendant had admitted during the trial to offering “castrations” on sado-masochistic websites and said several men paid him money for torturing them and removing their testicles.

During the trial, the man told the court that he performed the operations on his kitchen table in the town of Markt Schwaben, telling his victims that he was a trained medical professional.

READ ALSO: Court sentences German nurse to life for murder of 85 patients

He also told the court that he “castrated or partially amputated the genitals of eight men between July 2018 and March 2020,” but denied responsibility for the death of one man, who died several days after the defendant performed a procedure on him.

Prosecutors had demanded eleven years in prison for aggravated and dangerous bodily injury but the convict’s lawyers asked the court to sentence him to no more than seven years.

