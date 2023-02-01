German lady kills Instagram look-alike to fake own death

A 23-year-old German lady has been charged with killing a lookalike of herself on social media in an effort to stage her own demise.

The “doppelganger murder” is the name given to the horrifying and strange case.

The German woman was identified by the authorities as Shahraban K, 24, a resident of Munich who had created a fictitious Instagram account and attempted to contact ladies who resembled her.

She looked through numerous profiles until discovering Khadidja O, a 23-year-old Algerian blogger who resided roughly 100 miles away, according to the authorities.

Both the women had long dark hair and similar complexion.

According to police, Shahraban K and her boyfriend named Sheqir K, 24, reached out to Khadidja and offered beauty products and went to pick her up.

While going back, they stopped in a forest and stabbed the victim over 50 times, police said.

Shahraban K had told her husband that she was going to meet her ex-husband.

When Shahraban didn’t return, her parents went looking for her in Ingolstadt and found her Mercedes near the Danube.

On the back seat of the car, the body of a dark-haired young woman brutally murdered was found and they believed it was their daughter, the Telegraph reported.

Read also:S’African police arrest woman for alleged murder of ex-lover, pregnant girlfriend

According to police, several knives were reportedly found nearby and the car was reportedly discovered not far from Sheqir K’s flat.

After autopsy and DNA tests, it was found that the body was actually Khadidja O.

Shahraban K and Sheqir K were then arrested.

The police were baffled by the resemblance between the owner of the car and the dead.

Veronika Grieser, an Ingolstadt prosecutor, told the Bild newspaper: “It has been confirmed that the accused had contacted several women via Instagram before the act who seemed to look similar to her.

“It can be assumed that the suspect wanted to go into hiding, due to internal disputes with her family, and fake her own death.”

A police spokesman said the killing was done for “base motives.”

The spokesman said: “During the return journey, the victim was lured out of the vehicle as planned under a pretext and killed in a wooded area with a large number of stabs in the body.

“The accused then continued their journey to Ingolstadt, where the body was found on the evening of Aug 16th. It was found lying in the vehicle.”

Another police spokesman told Bild: “The murder weapon has still not been found but the burden of proof is overwhelming.

“The victim was killed with more than 50 stab wounds and her face was badly injured. That was brutal in the extreme.

“It was an extraordinary case that required all the investigators’ skills. We don’t have a case like this every day, especially with such a spectacular twist. On the day we found the body, we did not expect it to develop like this.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now