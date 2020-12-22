Germany clamps down on flights from UK, South Africa over new COVID-19 strain

Concerned authorities in Germany have clamped down on flights coming in from the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland and South Africa until January 6th –due to the new strain of COVID-19.

The travel ban was imposed on Tuesday by the German Health Ministry which stated that the ban was put in place after a new more infectious COVID-19 strain appeared in the countries.

“The transport ban covers passenger traffic by train, bus, ship and flights directly from these countries,” the Health Ministry said in a statement.

“The order covers the period from December 22nd, 2020 until January 6th, 2021.”

It added that people who have valid residency permits for Germany could return from January 1st.

The ministry said that travellers who arrived from the affected countries or who spent time there in the last 10 days would be required to be tested for the coronavirus.

“Existing quarantine rules for arrivals from risk areas continue to apply,” it added.

Health Minister Jens Spahn said that “as long as it is possible”, Germany aimed to prevent “potentially dangerous virus mutations from spreading in continental Europe”.

“The entry ban from Britain, Northern Ireland and South Africa is a precautionary measure until we know more about the reported coronavirus mutations” in those countries, he said.

