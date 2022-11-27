Sports
Germany snatch draw against Spain to remain in World Cup race
Germany bounced back from the defeat to Japan in their opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup to get a point from their second game against Spain on Sunday.
The Germans trailed from the 62nd minute with Alvaro Morata, but kept on pushing for an equaliser until they succeeded in the 83rd minute through Niclas Füllkrug.
With the 1-1 scoreline, Germany have their hopes alive ahead of their final Group E game against Costa Rica.
Read Also: Morocco secure stunning World Cup win over Belgium
The Hansi Flick side need to defeat Costa Rica in their final game and hope Japan do not spring a shock against Spain.
Earlier on Sunday, Costa Rica defeated Japan to also stay on course for the knockout stages of the tournament.
In Group F, Croatia defeated Canada 4-1 to send the North Americans out of the World Cup, while Morocco stunned Belgium 2-0.
