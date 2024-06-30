Germany, Switzerland into Euro Q’final as defending champions Italy out

Germany and Switzerland have both advanced to the quarter-finals of the ongoing European Championship after victories on Saturday night.

While Switzerland shocked defending champions Italy to go through, Germany saw off Denmark following two quick second half goals.

The Swiss dominated from the start and took a deserved lead in the 37th minute through Remo Freuler’s low shot which got past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Ruben Vargas made it 2-0 just 27 seconds into the second half.

Italy, who defeated England to win the last European Championship final, have now left the competition, with Switzerland having a potential last eight tie with England.

For hosts Germany, it was Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz who scored to seal victory over Denmark.

The game was suspended for around 20 minutes towards the end of the first half, as lightning lit up the sky and the pitch was soaked by hail and heavy rain.

The teams returned to the pitch later on and the game had controversial VAR decisions which in the end gave the home team the win.

Germany will next play the winner of Sunday’s game between Spain, who have looked one of the best sides so far, and surprise package Georgia.

