Germany to extend COVID-19 lockdown as deaths continue to mount

German authorities are making moves to extend its COVID-19 lockdown beyond January 10 as death cases arising from virus infections continue to mount.

Reports say German Chancellor, Angela Merkel and state leaders are expected to meet on Tuesday as fatalities due to virus infections continue to increase despite strict restrictions imposed across the country during Christmas holidays.

During the meeting with regional officials, Merkel is expected to discuss the curbs against a second wave of the virus after Germany recorded an additional 957 deaths yesterday.

“Given that infection rates are still too high it will be necessary to extend the restrictions,” Health Minister Jens Spahn said Monday.

Michael Kretschmer, premier of Saxony, the state with the highest infection rates in the country, said a continued shutdown was “unavoidable”.

According to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University, Germany (Europe’s biggest economy) added 12,320 new infections in the last 24 hours through Tuesday morning.

