Gerrard loses job at Aston Villa

Published

8 mins ago

on

Premier League club, Aston Villa have shown the door to manager Steven Gerrard following Thursday’s 3-0 league defeat at Fulham.

Gerrard joined Villa in November 2021 from Scottish side Rangers, and have won just twice in the league this season.

The club sit above the relegation zone on goals scored.

First-team coach Aaron Danks will take charge of the team for Sunday’s home game against Brentford.

In a statement on Friday, Villa chief executive Christian Purslow said objectives “had not been achieved” under Gerrard.

“The board has come to this decision following a full evaluation of results and performances over the calendar year,” he said.

Read Also: Gerrard leaves Rangers, takes over at Aston Villa

“We were clear when we appointed Steven that we set an objective of continuous improvement but that has not been achieved despite everybody’s best efforts and we believe the time is right to make these changes now.

“The process of appointing a new head coach is under way and we will update supporters as soon as possible.”

The statement also confirmed that Gary McAllister, Neil Critchley, Tom Culshaw, Jordan Milsom and Scott Mason have also left the club following Gerrard’s departure.

Gerrard, a former England and Liverpool midfielder, led Villa to only 13 wins from 40 games during his 11 months in charge.

Opinions

