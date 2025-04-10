‘Get married at 27 or leave my house’, actor Kanayo O Kanayo warns daughter on 25th birthday

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has taken to social media to read the riot act to his daughter, Uloaku, on her 25th birthday, warning her of his impending decision.

The thespian, in a post shared on his official Instagram page, challenged his daughter to get married at the age of 27, get a PhD, or move out of his house.

While detailing his hopes for her in the coming years, Kanayo complimented her and encouraged her to reflect thoroughly on her experience thus far.

He said, “My dear daughter, uloaku (bank/house of wealth), congratulations on your 25th birthday. From little Valerie to a prospective Madam Uloaku, as I told you this morning while praying for you, it should be a day of sober reflection, things to copy, things to paste, things to delete.’’

The actor also cautioned that by the time she turns 27, he expects her to have made a firm decision about her life, such as getting married, getting a PhD, or living on her own.

“In all these, please ensure that before 2027, you are either walking down the aisle, going for your phd or walking out of my house. simpliciter. ka chukwu okike abiama gozierem Uloaku”, the actor noted.

