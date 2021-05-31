‘Get Nigeria a new constitution before thinking of 2023 election,’ Afenifere charges Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural association, Afenifere, on Monday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure Nigeria has a “brand new constitution” before 2023 general election.

The leader of the Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, made the call at the inter-ethnic peace dialogue on the 2023 election in Abuja.

The event was organised by the Youths Off The Streets Initiative (YOTSI) in collaboration with Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Afenifere Group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) and Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF).

He said Nigeria’s current insecurity could lead to the country’s disintegration if urgent steps are not taken by the Federal Government to pull the nation back from the “precipice.”

Adebanjo advised Buhari on how to put together a new constitution for Nigeria.

He suggested a timeline and the modalities for getting a new constitution.

He proposed that the new constitution, going by Afenifere’s plan, should become effective from October 1, 2022.

The Afenifere chief said: “It is the belief of Afenifere that it will be unrealistic and unpatriotic in our present precarious disintegrating tendencies that the Buhari government should contemplate holding any election before the proposed harmonious constitution becomes operative. We believe there should be a country before an election is contemplated.

“There is no doubt whatsoever that Nigeria is presently faced with critical threats of imminent second civil war and forceful political break-up and perhaps even more. Indicators of these could be seen in part in the scale of banditry going on in the country, in the unprecedented level of kidnapping and destruction of government properties as being witnessed presently in the South-East and, of course, the strident voices for secession.

“When the foregoing and many others that we have not mentioned are put into consideration, there could not be any controversy that Nigeria is indeed on the precipice.”

Adebanjo noted that it was possible to reverse the trend of crises in the country.

He described the 1999 Constitution as a fraud, saying the ongoing process for the review of the constitution would not restore harmonious living in the country.

