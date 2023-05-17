GetFundedAfrica partners Ripples Nigeria to host Innovation & Tech Party

GetFundedAfrica (GFA) has announced its partnership with Nigeria’s award winning multi-media online news platform, Ripples Nigeria, for the upcoming Abeokuta Innovation & Tech Party (AITP).

The event, scheduled to take place on May 26th and 27th, 2023, at the Ogun State Technology Hub in Abeokuta, aims to bring together tech communities and players in the region.

The AITP, co-organized by GetFundedAfrica and the Ogun State Government, has garnered significant attention as the first-of-its-kind event in Abeokuta.

With the theme “Innovation Knows No Bounds,” the tech party aims to showcase the city’s growing prominence as a technology hub in Africa.

The event is expected to draw more than 2,000 attendees, including over 100 exhibiting startups, 50 investors, and 30 speakers.

Speaking on the partnership, the Editor in Chief of Ripples Nigeria, Mr. Samuel Ibemere, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “Our partnership with GFA is to push Africa’s story beyond her borders, leveraging the media and technology.

“We are excited we are doing this at this time to change the narrative, as Africa’s original stories have been under-covered in the past.”

The event, according to GFA, will run for two days, and will feature an opening ceremony, startup exhibitions, panel sessions, a bonfire party, and a cultural tour of Abeokuta on the second day.

The event’s Chief Host is His Excellency Prince Dapo Abiodun, MFR, the Executive Governor of Ogun State, while the Chief Honouree is Mrs. Olatomiwa Williams, Country Director of Microsoft Nigeria & Ghana.

The special guest for the event is former President Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR.

Ripples Nigeria can confirm that the first day of the event will commence with an opening ceremony conducted by the Executive Governor of Ogun State, Prince ‘Dapo Abiodun, during which a plaque will be unveiled to dedicate the “Olatomiwa Williams Hall” in honor of Mrs. Olatomiwa Williams.

Olatomiwa, being a native of Abeokuta, according to the organising team, is being recognized as the first female Country Manager for Microsoft in West Africa.

The Abeokuta Innovation & Tech Party will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to interact with investors, corporate organizations, mentors, and startup companies driving innovation in Africa.

Meanwhile, visitors will have the opportunity to experience Abeokuta’s local food delicacies and the traditional tie-and-dye method of cloth manufacturing known as “adire.”

GFA, in a press statement published on its website, noted that the first day will culminate with an exciting bonfire party while the second day will give attendees more opportunities to partake in a cultural tour of Abeokuta.

Towards a successful event, GFA has pledged that tour operators would handle all the logistics, allowing visitors to explore the city’s various tourist attractions, including the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, OOPL Wildlife Park, Olumo Rock, the Kuti Family Museum, Ake’s Palace, and other notable sites.

The partnership between Ripples Nigeria and GFA demonstrates their commitment to amplifying Africa’s tech and innovation narrative.

With the Abeokuta Innovation & Tech Party on the horizon, stakeholders and attendees are eagerly anticipating the event’s success in showcasing the potential of Abeokuta as a thriving technology ecosystem in Nigeria and the continent at large.

