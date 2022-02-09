Ghana appoint Hughton as technical adviser, Otto Addo as Blacks Stars coach

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the appointment of former Chris Hughton as the technical advisor of the Black Stars.

Hughton, a former manager at Newcastle United and Brighton in the Premier League, will be in charge of the team when they face Nigeria in March.

Former midfielder Otto Addo will serve as the head coach of the Ghanaian team with George Boateng and Mas-Ud Dramani also part of the new technical crew.

The GFA made the announcement following a meeting of its executive committee on Wednesday.

“Former Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has been appointed as Technical Advisor to the newly constituted Black Stars Technical team led by Otto Addo.” reads a statement on Wednesday.

“Other members of the new Technical team include George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.

“The 63-year old will provide Technical advice to the three man team for next month’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off match against Nigeria.”

Ghana will take on Nigeria next month in a two-legged tie as either nation will join four other teams to represent Africa at this year’s World Cup billed for Qatar.

