Ghana approves sale of stake in Vodafone Ghana. 2 other stories and a trivia

1. Ghana approves sale of stake in Vodafone Ghana

Ghanaian authorities have approved the sale of its 70% stake in Vodafone Ghana to Telecel Group.

The National Communications Authority (NCA) announced in a press release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday.

According to the statement, NCA approved the sale after Telecel submitted a revised financial and technical proposal in December.

The move sees Telecel’s telecom expand into the West African region after actively playing in countries like Guinea Conakry, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Central African Republic, DR Congo, and Chad.

“The NCA would like to assure the general public and all stakeholders that it would continue to work with Vodafone Ghana and the Buyer to complete all outstanding regulatory requirements to ensure a smooth transition as well as continuity of service delivery and improved choice for consumers and competition within the industry,” reads the statement.

Tech Trivia: What is the purpose of a hostname?

A. It links the hardware ID of the motherboard to the operating system.

B. It provides way to customize the name of a wireless router.

C. It allows a printer to connect to a computer via USB.

D. It identifies a hardware device on a network.

Answer: see end of post

2. Belgium-based Cumul.io secures $10.8m Series A round

A low-code embedded analytics platform for SaaS companies, Cumul.io, has secured a $10.8M series A round.

Cumul.io CEO and cofounder, Karel Callens, confirmed the funding in a media release on Tuesday.

The company bills itself behind a low-code business intelligence (BI) analytics platform for software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies.

The new Series A round was led by France-based early-stage VC firm Hi Inov-Dentressangle, with participation from Axeleo Capital, LRM, and SmartFin.

“More and more users of SaaS products or software platforms expect insights and data to be made available directly inside their core apps, as a native component,” states Callens.

Before now, Cumul.io had raised around €3.1 million ($3.4 million) in funding.

3. Alaan raises $4.5m in a pre-series A round to expand infrastructure

Spend management platform, Alaan, has raised $4.5 million in a pre-series A round from Presight Capital, Y Combinator, and angel investors.

This financing was contained in a statement from Parthi Duraisamy, CEO and Co-Founder of Alaan, on Tuesday.

Launched in 2022, the startup plans to use the new funds for expansion across the GCC alongside international growth.

“With the new funds, we are excited to further enhance our offering and expand our reach in new markets as we continue to help businesses improve their efficiency, productivity, and employee experience through Alaan,” said Duraisamy.

Parthi Duraisamy and Karun Kurien founded the startup that claims to allow businesses to instantly issue physical and virtual cards for managing all their business expenses.

Trivia Answer: Hostname

A hostname is a label that identifies a hardware device, or host, on a network. Hostnames are used in both local networks (LANs) and wide area networks like the Internet.

By Kayode Hamsat

