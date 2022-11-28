Sports
Ghana beat S’Korea to keep World Cup knockout hopes alive
Ghana secured their first victory of the 2022 FIFA World Cup by beating South Korea 3-2 in a Group H matchday two encounter on Monday.
In an exhilarating match packed with twists and turns at the Education City Stadium in Qatar, the Black Stars came out on top.
The African team got into a 2-0 lead courtesy of goals from defender Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus in the first half.
Read Also: Cameroon fight back to draw Serbia in six-goal World Cup thriller
Cho Geu-Song then equalized with two stunning headers in three minutes early in the second half before Kudus scored his second goal of the game 22 minutes from time.
South Korea boss Paulo Bento was shown a red card for protesting after the final whistle.
South Korea had opened their campaign with a draw with Uruguay, and are to face Portugal next. Ghana, meanwhile, will face Uruguay in good spirits in their final game.
