 Ghana court jails Nigerian woman for human trafficking | Ripples Nigeria
Ghana court jails Nigerian woman for human trafficking

Published

3 hours ago

on

A Nigerian woman, Kate Igugu Agbarha-oto has been sentenced to five years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court on two counts of attempt to commit crime related to human trafficking.

The mother of five who pleaded guilty to the charges was said to have lured two Nigerian victims under the pretense that they would work in a restaurant, but when they got to the country they were compelled to engage in prostitution, local media reported.

The victims, who arrived Ghana on March 25, however, turned down Kate’s request and reported the matter to the police at Baatsona on March 29.

Police Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the two victims, Blessing Obuketa and Joy Atakerameri, aged 41 and 30 were offered condoms and coerced to practice commercial sex work.

The prosecutor said Kate was arrested and during investigations, 47 pieces of condoms that Kate supplied to the victims were retrieved in the victim’s room. Kate, in her caution statement, admitted committing the offence.

The court, presided over by Mrs Christina Cann, convicted Kate aged 35 on her plea and sentenced her to five years imprisonment.

