Ghana govt charges two with unlawful damage over demolition of Nigeria High Commission building

The Ghanaian police said on Wednesday two suspects arrested in connection with the demolition of a building on the premises of the Nigeria High Commission in Accra would be arraigned in court.

In a statement signed by CID Head, Public Affairs Division of the Ghanaian Police Service, DSP Juliana Obeng, the police said the suspects had been charged with unlawful entry and unlawful damage, among others.

Armed men had on Friday stormed the staff quarters of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana with bulldozers and demolished a block of apartments on the property.

The building was being constructed to accommodate staff and visiting diplomats to the High Commission.

The Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday apologised to President Muhammadu Buhari over the demolition of the Nigerian High Commission building.

Akufo-Addo told President Buhari during a telephone conversation that he had directed a full investigation into the incident.

The statement read: “The Criminal Investigation Department in the course of investigation on Monday, June 22, 2020, arrested two persons involved in the demolition of a building on the premises of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra.

“The suspects involved in the act, have been charged with the offences of Conspiracy to Commit Crime to wit; Unlawful Entry and Causing Unlawful Damage contrary to sections 23(1), 152 and 172(1b) respectively of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) and will be arraigned before court.”

