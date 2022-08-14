Ghana High Commission dismisses reports on Akufo-Addo’s letter advising Tinubu to step down for Peter Obi

The Ghanaian High Commission in Nigeria has clarified that President Nana Akufo-Addo did not ask the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to step down for his Labour Party’s rival, Peter Obi, in the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by the Ghanaian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Rashid Bawa, the high commission denied reports that Akufo-Addo had written to Tinubu to step down from the race and get medical attention for his failing health.

The embassy added that Ghana and Nigeria had enjoyed decades of friendly relations in line with the principles of democratic government, the rule of law, respect for, and adherence to the concept of non-interference in the internal political systems of other nations.

The statement read: “To that end, the President of the Republic of Ghana will not interfere in Nigeria’s internal affairs and politics, as captured in the series of tweets of Tuesday, 9 August 2022, from His Excellency’s Twitter handle (@NAkufoAddo).

“It is hoped that this added perspective would serve to dispel misconceptions created by the online publication.”

President Akufo-Addo had earlier in the week denied he wrote on Facebook and advised the former Lagos State governor to support Obi in next year’s election.

In a tweet on his Twitter handle, the Ghanaian leader described the report as untrue and malicious.

He wrote: “My attention has been drawn to a disturbing post making the rounds on social media, where it is alleged I have written to the 2023 presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to ‘give Peter Obi a chance and seek treatment for his health.”

