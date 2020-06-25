Ghana promises to restore demolished Nigeria High Commission building

The Ghanaian Government on Thursday promised to restore the Nigeria High Commission Building in Ghana that was demolished few days ago, to its original state as soon as possible.

The Ghanaian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mrs Shirley Ayokor Botchewey stated this in a statement issued on Thursday, while briefing journalists in Ghana on the outcome of the investigation into the attack.

According to Botchewey, an investigating into the incident had begun, and a committee comprising officials of the ministry, Ghana’s Land Commission, National Security Secretariat and the Ghana Police Service have been constituted, to make appropriate recommendations.

“The Land Commission will formerly inform the Osu Traditional Council that in August, 2000, offer was made to High Commission of Nigeria, irrespective of the title of land in question. The offer was accepted by the High Commission and payment was made accordingly that constituted a contract.

“The Land Commission will proceed to issue a Land Certificate to the High Commission of Nigeria, to regularise it’s ownership of the property in question.

“Ghana will take immediate steps to engage the Osu stool and all stakeholders on the impasse. Ghana will ensure that the demolished building is restored to its original state as soon as possible.

“The High Commission of Nigeria will take appropriate steps to obtain building permit for the construction.”

She added that a committee consisting of officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ghana Police Service, National Security, and the Lands Commission had been constituted to investigate the unlawful demolition of the building,” she said.

Botchewey also added that based on the preliminary investigation, Nigeria paid for the land 20 years ago, even though the High Commission could not produce the lease, land title certificate, and building permit of the land.

She, however, gave an assurance that the government of Ghana would actively engage the Nigerian government at the highest level, to address the impasse and help calm tensions in both countries.

She said that arrests had been made, in relation to the demolition and that the case had been prosecuted in court for conspiracy to crime and cause of unlawful damages.

A residential building which was under construction within the premises of the High Commission of Nigeria, was attacked by armed men on Friday night, leading to the demolition of the building.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

