Ghana to face Portugal in World Cup group, Senegal to battle hosts Qatar

The Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup billed to hold between 21 November and 18 December.

Ghana knocked out Nigeria in the race to the finals on away goals rule, and are among the five nations representing Africa at the mundial.

The Black Stars will face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in the group, with hopes of advancing to the second round of the tournament.

African champions Senegal were drawn in Group A alongside hosts Qatar, Ecuador and the Netherlands.

Other African teams in the competition are Cameroon, drawn in group G; Tunisia, drawn in group D; and Morocco, drawn in group F.

Read Also: Davido features on 2022 FIFA World Cup official soundtrack

The group stage draw was carried out in Doha on Friday, with defending champions France playing in group D.

THE FULL DRAW

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, UAE/Australia/Peru, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now