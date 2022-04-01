Sports
Ghana to face Portugal in World Cup group, Senegal to battle hosts Qatar
The Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup billed to hold between 21 November and 18 December.
Ghana knocked out Nigeria in the race to the finals on away goals rule, and are among the five nations representing Africa at the mundial.
The Black Stars will face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in the group, with hopes of advancing to the second round of the tournament.
African champions Senegal were drawn in Group A alongside hosts Qatar, Ecuador and the Netherlands.
Other African teams in the competition are Cameroon, drawn in group G; Tunisia, drawn in group D; and Morocco, drawn in group F.
Read Also: Davido features on 2022 FIFA World Cup official soundtrack
The group stage draw was carried out in Doha on Friday, with defending champions France playing in group D.
THE FULL DRAW
Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine
Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
Group D: France, UAE/Australia/Peru, Denmark, Tunisia
Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan
Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea
