Ghana will be tough but Super Eagles deserve World Cup ticket —Eguavoen

Super Eagles interim technical adviser, Austin Eguavoen has admitted that the World Cup playoffs against Ghana would be tough but believes Nigeria would reach the finals.

Nigeria will battle the Black Stars of Ghana in a two-legged tie later this month, after which the winner on aggregate would join four other teams as representatives of Africa at the mundial.

Eguavoen, who led the Nigerian team to the second round of January’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon, said the Eagles deserved a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

“There is no doubt in my mind. I am a Nigerian, a full-blooded Nigerian, and if you asked me such a question, I think, without mincing words, we deserve a place at the World Cup,” he told Ghanasportspagea.

Read Also: Eguavoen, Amuneke clamour for support as Nigeria gun for World Cup spot

The first leg of the clash will take place at the Cape Coast Stadium on March 25 while the reverse fixture will hold at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja four days later.

Eguavoen says he respects the opponents but hopes that Nigeria would win the first leg of the tie to strengthen their chances of qualifying.

“It’s going to be a very tough game and a tight one as well,” Eguavoen added.

“We have a lot of mutual respect for one another, and when Ghana plays Nigeria and Nigeria plays Ghana, it’s always tough, it’s always tight. But you see, it’s going to boil down to us trying to go there (Ghana).

“We will play everything we can to try to win the game, in fact, both games, but with no disrespect because Ghana is a very strong side, individually and collectively. We will just go and fight and try to win the game.”

The Qatar World Cup is billed to hold between 21 November and 18 December, 2022.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now