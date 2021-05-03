Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh ties the knot for the third time | Ripples Nigeria

Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh has tied the knot for the third time.

It was gathered that the Nollywood actor got married to his investor girlfriend, Chinecherem Eze, in a secret court wedding in California, the United States on Wednesday, April 28, and a proxy traditional wedding in Nsukka, Enugu State on Saturday, May 1.

Their wedding is coming months after a secret proposal attended by friends.

Recall, that Chris was once married to his colleague, Damilola Adegbite, but they divorced in September 2017.

He remarried on October 6, 2018, to a US-based businesswoman, Bettie Jennifer, who was murdered in May 2019.

