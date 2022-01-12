Ghanaian actor, Majid Michel, tackles LGBTQ community

Ghanaian actor Majid Michel has slammed members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bi-S*xual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) community for choosing to go on an annual parade because they want to have intercourse with someone of the same gender.

In an interview session with Ghanaian platform, JoyNews, Majid Michel could not hide his animosity towards the LGBTQ+ community.

The popular actor-cum-evangelist stated that whoever goes on a parade only seeks validation to do something which is not permitted by the society.

Michel said;

“If you want to sleep with a man, why do you have to go on a parade and sleep with the man.

If I want to sleep with a woman, I don’t go on a parade.

I don’t go to the streets to say hey, I’m going to sleep with a woman.

If you are a woman and you want to go sleep with a man, go sleep and if you are a man and you want to sleep with a woman, go sleep with her because you are rather giving me the idea that you yourself, inside of you, you feel you are not doing something right and you want validation and you want us to say, okay go ahead and if we give you the right, you will say……….heyyy”

Listen to the Ghanaian actor speak below.

