Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo arraigned, convicted over n*de photoshoot with son | Ripples Nigeria

The actress, Rosemond Brown better known as Akuapem Poloo has been arraigned in court, and convicted over the publication of her n*de photos with her seven-year-old son.

The Ghanaian actress came under fire in June 2020 after she shared a n*de photo of herself and her son on the social media platform, Instagram.

She was arraigned on three counts of publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence, conduct that in any way undermines another person’s privacy or integrity, and engaging in domestic violence, amongst others.

Akuapem pleaded “not guilty” when she was first arraigned, but changed her plea to “guilty” when re-arraigned on Wednesday, April 14.

She was then convicted by Her Honour, Christiana Cann of Accra Circuit Court on her own plea.

EIB Network reported that the court has deferred her sentencing to Friday, April 16 for her to undergo a pregnancy test in compliance with the law regarding a woman who has pleaded guilty in court.

