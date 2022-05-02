Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim recounts how her ex-partner r*ped her for years

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo recounted how she was allegedly molested by her former partner.

The popular Ghanaian thespian claimed her ex-lover would often coerce his way with her and lock her in for days.

She, however, did not reveal the identity of her former lover. “I told him what he did was molest and he said but we were in a relationship,” the Ghanaian actress said.

“But was I ready, that was the question, did I say I was in the mood?

I kept saying no, stop it, stop it, you pin me down and you’re doing whatever you wanted to do and you’re smiling saying don’t worry.

And you’re kissing whilst I’m crying, that means you’re a r*pist and I had to leave that relationship.

I fought my way out of that relationship because he even locked me up in his house for days until my sister Sonia came to find me.

I was scæred, uncertain of what to do because this guy was huge and taller than me. He can raise you above the wall. And just imagine that it was every day. Every day, he wanted to do something.

That is r*pe.

You’re naive. Who do you go and tell? Who would come and fight for you?

“But ladies you can report it now, go and report.

“If your husband is forcing you to do it when you’re not in the mood it is r*pe and I tell these men that you cannot fœrce a woman,” she said.

Listen to her speak.

