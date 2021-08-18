Ghanaian actress, Keila Treyy, claims she sleeps with men to fund churches

Ghanaian actress, Keila Treyy, better known as Bosschick in an interview session with media personality, Arnold Mensah Elavanyo has stated that she often sleeps with wealthy married men to help fund construction of churches and also aid orphanage homes.

The actress stated that she is unapologetic about the actions after making the confession to the interviewer, adding, that she was being benevolent to the public, hence, she should not be criticized for sleeping around with married men.

The Ghanaian actress added that she also knows that when she’s married, women would do the same with her husband because men are never satisfied with one woman.

Watch the controversial interview session below.

