Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, misses the idea of ‘falling in love’

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has expressed in a Twitter post that she misses ‘falling in love’.

Yvonne Nelson, one of the most popular actresses in the Ghanaian movie industry was in a relationship with Nigerian singer, Iyanya before she met Jamie Roberts, whom she welcomed her daughter Ryn Roberts with in 2017.

Read also: Yvonne Nelson calls out police for not arresting assailant

The actress has since not disclosed anything pertaining to her relationship life until Sunday night.

Yvonne Nelson wrote: ‘I miss falling in love’.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now