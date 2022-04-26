Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson seeks clarification about modern-day marriages

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has taken to the microblogging site, Twitter to ask questions about modern-day marriages.

The actress stated in her post that most people get married primarily for physical attraction, to get an international passport, childbirth, and others. She went on to mention that people only get married for their own personal agenda.

She further pondered if anyone still walks down the aisle for the sake of true love.

The actress had this to say:

”Some marry for the money, others for a passport, others for kids, others because of a banging body, etc, etc errmm.

Do peeps still marry because they love each other or because one is intelligent? Or does everyone now have an agenda?

In marriage, everyone has an agenda. Society told us otherwise. Our parents told us otherwise. Our church told us otherwise.”

