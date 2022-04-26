Connect with us

Entertainment

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson seeks clarification about modern-day marriages

Published

35 mins ago

on

Actress Yvonne Nelson slams pastors who take advantage of people

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has taken to the microblogging site, Twitter to ask questions about modern-day marriages.

The actress stated in her post that most people get married primarily for physical attraction, to get an international passport, childbirth, and others. She went on to mention that people only get married for their own personal agenda.

She further pondered if anyone still walks down the aisle for the sake of true love.

Read also: Former actress, Caroline Hutchings, accuses blogger Linda Ikeji of ruining her marriage

The actress had this to say:

”Some marry for the money, others for a passport, others for kids, others because of a banging body, etc, etc errmm.

Do peeps still marry because they love each other or because one is intelligent? Or does everyone now have an agenda?

In marriage, everyone has an agenda. Society told us otherwise. Our parents told us otherwise. Our church told us otherwise.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

3 × one =

Investigations

Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
Investigations1 month ago

FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers

Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations3 months ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations4 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...