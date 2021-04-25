Ghanaian arrested for allegedly killing girlfriend over sex | Ripples Nigeria

A 42-year-old Ghanaian, Papa Gyabi, has been arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend with a hammer because she denied him sex.

According to the Kumasi Police Division spokesperson, DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday, in Shama-Kumasi in the Western region of the west African country.

Adiku said residents reported that the couple had, shortly after midnight, started with a quarrel which later degenerated into a struggle between the suspect also known as Landlord and the late girlfriend identified simply as Rita, a native of Daboase-Krobo in the Wassa East District who visited Papa Gyabi at his residence at Shama-Kumasi.

“The residents reported that the suspect and the victim had retired to his room at about 12:10am, when a heated argument started between them resulting into a struggle which appeared to have ended at about 1:00am.

“At about 5:00am, one of the residents who did not understand what all the commotion was about and the sudden quietness, curiously peeped through Papa Gyabi’s window and found the girlfriend lying motionless in a pool of blood.

The eyewitness reported the incident to the Shama District Police,” Adiku said.

She added that based on the report, the police proceeded to the scene and found the suspect’s room locked.

“The police went round the building and saw the suspect through the window wielding a hammer and threatening to harm anyone who dared open the door.

“The police officers tried to persuade Papa Gyabi to open the door and have discussion but he refused.

“The police were left with no option than to force the door open, overpower Papa Gyabi, disarm and effect his arrest.

“Upon opening the door, the body of the deceased was found lying in a pool of blood with the head smashed. There were also multiple deep wounds on the right wrist of the victim.

“On interrogation, the suspect said they got into a fight after the deceased denied him sex

“The Regional Crime Scene Management Team has since taken over the crime scene and had the scene processed after which the body was removed and deposited at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Referral Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy while the suspect is in the custody of the Shama Police to help in police investigation.”

