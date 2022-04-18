Entertainment
Ghanaian artiste, Shatta Wale, hails proficiency of Nigerian musicians
Ghanaian recording artiste, Shatta Wale has taken to the social media platform, Twitter to laud Nigerian musicians for their professionalism.
According to the singer, Nigerians have better work ethics than their Ghanaian counterparts who he described as ‘lazy’.
He added that the Ghanaian music industry is shameful and they should make amends with immediate effect.
Shatta Wale wrote this on Twitter:
“Please can we just respect Nigerians for their hard work and stop comparing our lazy lifestyle to theirs .. It’s shame ppl think Nigerians will come hard at me but see they are the ones doing the streaming cuz they understand what Talent means .. Ghana music is a shame.”
