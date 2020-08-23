Ghanaian authorities endorsing xenophobia by closing shops of Nigerians —Abaribe

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has accused Ghanaian authorities of officially endorsing xenophobia with their action against Nigerians and nationals of other countries.

The authorities in Ghana had been accused of closing shops owned especially by Nigerians and some other foreign nationals in recent times.

Abaribe, who is the Minority Leader of the Nigerian Senate, in his response to the development in Ghana, on Sunday said, “The action of Ghanaian authorities against nationals of other countries particularly targeting Nigerians, indicated an official endorsement of xenophobic attacks.”

Abribe, who expressed his displeasure at the happenings in Ghana in a statement on Sunday through his media aide, said the development was disturbing.

“The authorities in that country need to prove us wrong by putting a halt to further closure of the shops and attacks on Nigerians in compliance with the Economic Community of West African Countries protocol,” the senator said.

The action of Ghanaian authorities followed the countries recent regulations which among others stipulated that retail trade is the exclusive preserve of Ghanaians.

But Abaribe described that as a willful denigration of sub-regional brotherhood and a clear conflict with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) protocol.

He said, “What’s the point of having an economic community if, at the end of the day, each country resolves to make laws and regulations that are in contradiction with the binding protocol.

“This is quite absurd as it negates the spirit that propelled the formation of ECOWAS in the first place.”

The senator called on the ECOWAS to ensure it braced up and address the matter in Ghana.

