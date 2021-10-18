Entertainment
Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face, threatens to take his life, kill his baby mama
Ghanaian comedian and comic actor, Funny Face who is currently undergoing treatment in a psychiatric home has threatened to murder his baby mama, Nicole Vanessa for extortion, before he takes his own life.
In a video seen by Ripples Nigeria, the comic actor, who has been spending some time in a psychiatric hospital over depression, hit out at the mother of his children.
He said Vanessa had been using their children as an excuse to extort money from him, while threatening to shoot her.
“When the kids are sick, you come to me for money. 300 million (GHc30,000), is that the price of paracetamol?” Funny Face said in the video.
“You mother, Vanessa. I’ve already told you that I will shoot you. I’ll just shoot you and kill myself after that.”
Watch Funny Face threaten his lover below.
