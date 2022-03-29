Entertainment
Ghanaian entertainers Shatta Wale, John Dumelo mock Nigeria for failing to qualify for 2022 World Cup
The duo of Ghanaian entertainers, Shatta Wale and John Dumelo, on Tuesday mocked Nigeria for failing to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The Ghanaians pipped Nigeria to the World Cup ticket on Tuesday after the Black Stars played a 1-1 draw with the Super Eagles at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja to qualify on an away goal rule.
The two teams settled for a goalless draw in the first leg played at the Baba Yaro Stadium in Kumasi last Friday.
READ ALSO: VIDEO: Angry Nigerian fans destroying MKO Abiola Stadium after ‘Jollof derby’ ends in Ghana’s favour
With the result, Ghana has qualified for its fourth World Cup while Nigeria’s quest for its seventh appearance at the planet’s premier soccer tournament will wait for another four years.
Dumelo, who celebrated his country’s success over Nigeria on Instagram, dubbed the Super Eagles a “Super Chicken.” He shared a video of himself celebrating the win at a restaurant in Ghana.
He wrote: “I told you they were super CHICKENS!! 😂😂😂😂😂 congrats Black stars!!!”
Watch the video below.
On his part, singer Wale published numerous voice notes of himself making jest of Nigeria on the microblogging site, Twitter.
In his post on the social media platform, he said the Ghanaian national team was simply better than the Super Eagles.
Listen to him speak below.
Ghana 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/lcNG5qxznK
— SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) March 29, 2022
#Qatar nightmare pic.twitter.com/AHlUJ8TSec
— SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) March 29, 2022
Reality 🤡 pic.twitter.com/e3jBx12Ym2
— SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) March 29, 2022
Anthem 🤡💚 pic.twitter.com/azb76hsj68
— SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) March 29, 2022
